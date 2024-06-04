Machinga district leads Malawi in Covid-19 vaccination uptake

Machinga district in Malawi has emerged as the top performer in Covid-19 vaccination uptake, achieving a remarkable 75% vaccination rate, surpassing the national average.

According to a report by UNICEF and USAID, the district’s concerted efforts have yielded impressive results, despite encountering challenges, including widespread vaccine myths.

Traditional Authority Mizinga’s area has been identified as the best performer in the district, attributing their success to strong coordination among stakeholders and leading by example in getting vaccinated.

Notably, two villages, Mbawe and Chindu, achieved a remarkable 100% COVID-19 vaccine uptake.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting, Alfred Phiri, the district Chief Preventive Health Officer, hailed the achievement as a milestone, emphasizing the importance of continued efforts to reach the remaining population.

Paramount Chief Kawinga praised the achievement, urging the government to consider promoting the chiefs who have played a vital role in the success of the vaccination campaign.

The recognition of Machinga district’s outstanding performance in Covid-19 vaccination uptake serves as a model for other districts in Malawi, highlighting the importance of collaboration and community engagement in the fight against the pandemic.