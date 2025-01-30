spot_img
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Health

Don’t Panic: Govt Assures of Sustained HIV/AIDS Services

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Malawi Government has assured the citizenry that “all HIV/AIDS services will continue to be provided normally in all the public and private health facilities across the country”.

Secretary for Health Dr. Samson Mndolo was reacting on concerns from some sections of the society, including those living with HIV, on the uncertainty of availability of antiretroviral (ARV) following health policy shift by the United States of America Government.Dr Mndolo said the country has adequate quantities of ARVs, test kits and other supplies.

“Further, the Ministry has put measures in place to secure more supplies and will be making updates accordingly. The ministry is advising the public not to panic as it will continue working around the clock, to prevent any stock outs of the necessary commodities,” said Mndolo.

On Tuesday, some concerned citizens living with HIV published an open letter, addressed to President Lazarus Chakwera, among others demanding a public statement, outlining the immediate steps his government is taking to ensure that ARVs are available.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
