UTM Party says it has managed to register close to 2 million members country wide.

This follows the party’s new policy of issuing party-member cards to its affiliates.

UTM Publicist Felix Njawala said on Thursday, the party plans to register 2.5. million member by June this year.

He further added that the party is targeting to register 3 million members by December this year.

Meanwhile, UTM has set February end as dates for its primary elections.