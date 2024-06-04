Malawians face healthcare crisis as nurses, midwives prepare to strike

Malawi’s healthcare system is on the brink of collapse as nurses and midwives prepare to embark on a nationwide strike on Monday, leaving millions of people without access to essential medical care.

The strike, led by the National Organization of Nurses and Midwives in Malawi (NONM) and the Physician Assistants Association of Malawi (PAAM), is over the government’s failure to implement sector-specific allowances, despite previous agreements.

Health rights advocate George Jobe warns that the strike will have devastating consequences for the country’s already struggling healthcare system, leaving patients vulnerable and without access to vital medical attention.

“The delays in resolving this matter will severely impact effective health service delivery, putting the lives of many Malawians at risk,” Jobe said.

With the strike looming, concerns are growing that hospitals and clinics will be unable to cope with the demand for medical care, leaving millions of people, including pregnant women, children, and the elderly, without access to vital healthcare services.

The strike is expected to paralyze the healthcare system, causing widespread disruption and suffering for millions of Malawians who rely on public healthcare services.