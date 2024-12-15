APM Pledges K1 Million Towards Dedza Secondary School dinner, dance

Dedza Secondary School Alumni have organized fundraising dinner and dance, to support sanitation at the institution.

Daniel Datchi, treasure for the group indicated that the event will take place on the 24th and 27th of December 2024 at BICC in Lilongwe, and Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre respectively.



He said the former state president and current Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president whos is also alumni Peter Mutharika has already pledged K1 million towards the initiative.



Datchi has since encouraged Malawians to support the event by sending their contributions through FDH Bank account number 1210000157331 with account name; Dedza Secondary School Alumni Association, Zomba branch.

Corporate table of 10 people is at K550,000 while double is pegged at K110,000. Single table is at K60,000 and payment can be made through the same bank details.