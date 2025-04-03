SENIOR CHIEF NDIDI LAID TO REST: Chimwendo describes him as revered bridge builder

Minister of Local Government Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has expressed sorrow over the death of Senior Traditional Authority who died after protracted illness.

Delivering his message of condolences on behalf of the State President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, the Minister said late Ndindi is an irreplaceable figure who played a critical role in stability and economic growth of the nation.

“On behalf of the State President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, friends, associates, fellow traditional leaders among others for the irreparable loss. He was a man who preached peaceful coexistence and unity. He was bridge builder, elder statesman and revered traditional leader. Above all he was a pillar of the traditional institution.

“We will miss his gentle, serene presence, wise counsel and humble yet industrious service to many sectors of our nation,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Chimwendo has urged the Royal Household for a peaceful transition in selecting a successor of the late.

Speaking on behalf of Salima traditional leaders, Senior Traditional Authority Kalonga echoed the Minister’s remarks on development and coexistence.

The late Ndindi whose real name was Juma Matola M’bwana was born on 12th July 1948 and was 77 years old at the time of his passing.

He was installed as a Traditional Authority on July 30, 2015 and elevated to the position of Senior Chief on May 31 2023.He is survived by a wife and ten children. He has been buried at his Ndindi Headquartered in Salima district.