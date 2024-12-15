BREAKING NEWS| MCP’S 2025 PLANNED PARLIAMENTARY COUP BUSTED!

Lilongwe-Malawi, Our secret cables have in possession a classified dossier from Malawi Congress Party outlining how the party intends to activate a second coup similar to the one orchestrated through the judiciary but this time, The National Assembly shall be the executer of the whole plan. The dossier also details how MCP plans to consolidate power and ensure that it governs for decades.

“To have a firm grip of power and ensure that MCP governs for at least six successful terms, there is a need to activate the following; eliminate all political threats, suffocating the media through threats and arrests of journalists, make Lilongwe a no go zone for anti government demonstrations and opposition parties and employ Elections rigging tactics…..” reads the summary of classified MCP dossier.

According to the 14 pager document authored by senior lecturers working with University of Malawi, MCP details how it intends to achieve majority in parliament to still get back to power after their imminent loss in 2025 elections or in any case if Chakwera wins next year’s elections but fails to garner the required 50+1

Perusing through the document which has a marked red sticker with a code name ‘Op-HKB25-00’ There are Five key points that clearly state how MCP would manage to achieve its plan of completely controlling the National Assembly so that in any case, they are able to pass legislation including amending the constitution which requires 2/3 majority. In an event that MCP wins the first round, MCP wants to use parliamentary numbers to block the second round elections through some dubious constitutional amendment which they believe would be achieved because of their envisioned numerical strength.

However, if DPP wins the first round but fails to garner the 50+1, MCP plans to use their numbers in Parliament to delay or completely frustrate preparations of the second round of voting. To cement their strategy is failure by parliament to amend the constitution to indicate after how many days the rerun would be done if no party earns 50+1 this was a clear deliberate.

To effectively achieve its plan, MCP has identified 21 constituencies in the southern region where they intend to put implants and in our next publication, we shall publish a list of all MCP implants in opposition parties who will come as an angel of light through splashing of money yet they have evil intentions of helping MCP.

Opposition political parties should take note that these MCP implants are already on the ground to rather contest as independent and or at the back of other opposition political parties and these are:

Bertha Ndebele

She is an incumbent MP for Balaka West constituency but has so far decided to switch and contest in Balaka Central Constituency following the constituency re-demarcation exercise. A Former Secondary School Teacher, Ndebele who has roots from Zimbabwe was appointed by His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to be Malawi’s envoy in Zimbabwe following her loss in the 2014 elections. She came back and contested again in 2019 and won on DPP ticket. Of late, Bertha joined forces with Nankhumwa who later introduced her to Chakwera. Two months ago, at the launch of NEEF 2 at Balaka Stadium, Ndebele sang a song praising Chakwera. She has so far been advised to contest as independent candidate with a promise of heavy funding from MCP.

Joyce Chitsulo

She started her politics in PP. When she lost the elections in 2014, she decided to contest on DPP ticket in 2019 and won the election. She has been the most vocal legislator attacking a party that ushered her into parliament. She is a close ally of MCP Vice President who is also Speaker of National Assembly. She was part of the Nankhumwa project and just like others, she has been advised by MCP to contest on an independent ticket whilst campaigning for Chakwera.

Owen Chomanika

He is the current Deputy Minister of Local Government and legislator for Chikwawa North Constituency. He was elected on DPP ticket but just three years into the regime of MCP, he was enticed by MCP and dumped DPP. Sensing danger of imminent loss in the next year elections, Chomanika has requested Chakwera that he too contest as Independent Candidate with full sponsorship from MCP. Ironically, Chomanika refuses to don MCP colours and therefore a condition has been set that the day he puts on MCP attire, more money will be channelled towards his campaign. However, he has pleaded to remain neutral so that his Independent candidacy should not be compromised.

Frank Washoni

He comes from Kasungu but has been advised by MCP to contest in Mulunguzi Constituency in Balaka. He has in the past tried to contest on DPP ticket but was floored at Primary Elections. He too is part of Nankhumwa’s project sponsored by MCP and was presented to Chakwera as the man on target.t Frank has been the first beneficiary of the 100 million kwacha each for the MCP Implants in opposition camps and it is reported that preference has been given to him because he comes from Kasungu. Kondwani Nankhumwa has already played his politics by clearing a way for Frank to be welcome back in DPP by dishing alot of cash to some DPP top leaders at Regional level. It is however reported that some senior DPP leaders have already been tipped that Washon is MCP’s mole and his sudden dumping of Nankhumwa is all part of the MCP plan.

Mark Botoman.

Legislator for Zomba Chisi constituency is another project to be funded by MCP. He is contesting as an Independent Candidate but of late, he has been seen distributing DPP merchandise and wrappers which others say is one of their strategy to confuse DPP members. It is clearly seen through this strategy that MCP’s key plan is to completely control the legislature come 2025. Botoman is reported to be so bitter with Nankhumwa after realising that his colleague (Nankhumwa) was all along working with MCP to bring havoc in DPP.

Our publication is still gathering facts on 27 Shadow MPs who have been recruited by MCP to infiltrate the opposition parties either by sponsoring them to win at Primary Elections and or contesting as independent candidates. We will publish the whole list in our subsequent article which shall include all those Party Leaders involved and bank transactions showing how much money they have received from MCP.

Quite interesting is that Blantyre South West, Thyolo Thava, Chikwawa West and Nsanje Lalanje and Zomba Malosa are also among the constituencies being targeted by MCP.