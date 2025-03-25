National TB, leprosy elimination program honour journalists

Namadzunda receiving award from the First Lady, Madam Monica Chakwera

The National TB, leprosy elimination program (NTLEP) has commended the work of the media in the fight against TB and leprosy in Malawi.

During the commemoration of World TB and Leprosy Day at Mgona in Lilongwe, NTLEP Program manager, Dr Kuzani Mbendera said Malawi has taken the fight against TB and leprosy seriously by using trained journalists to fight myths and sending right and accurate information to people through the media.

“Madam First Lady, for over 5 years running, we have been training members of the media from across the country on issues of TB and leprosy as a way of curbing misinformation and stigma,” said Mbendera.

He added that the biannual meetings will resume to applaud the media and the Faith community at large on the latest developments regarding TB and leprosy

The First Lady, Madam Monica Chakwera, who was the guest of honor, also admitted the work of the fourth arm and said the fight against TB and leprosy can never be won without the fourth state.

She added that in 2024, Malawi registered TB 18,310, and 18,000 patients were said to be on treatment, a sharp decline from the previous year. However, there was a slight increase in treatment success rate of 91 percent from 90 percent and a decline in mortality rate of 6 percent from 7 percent in 2023.

For leprosy, a total of 364 new cases were identified in 2024, and cumulatively there are a total of 665 leprosy cases on treatment.

“The double commemoration reminds us of the urgent need to raise awareness, confront stigma, and accelerate our collective efforts to eliminate both TB and leprosy,” said the First Lady.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said government is committed to win the fight with the support from the stakeholders, and called for collective action from the government, partners, and communities to strengthen efforts on TB and leprosy control.

“We need also to increase investment in research, new diagnostic technologies, and treatment, which are critical to end TB and leprosy,” said Chiponda.

The minister also mentioned that it is paramount to fully engage communities at large and raise awareness to reduce TB and leprosy stigma and promote TB care and treatment.

Chiponda has since applauded health workers across Malawi for their tireless efforts to bring hope and healing to the people.

This year’s World TB and Leprosy Day Theme is ” Yes! We can End TB, Commit, Invest, Deliver “and” Unite, Act, Eliminate TB and leprosy.

During the event Chancy Namadzunda of The Atlas Malawi was awarded as Best Online Reporter and the Overall Media winner in TB and Leprosy reporting. Two other awards went to Ayamba Kandodo and Meclina Chirwa.

Malawi is targeting to end TB and leprosy by 2030.