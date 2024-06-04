spot_img
Old Mutual Malawi launches enhanced Credit Life Assurance facility

Old Mutual Malawi plc has launched an enhanced Credit Life Assurance facility, redefining financial security for borrowers and lenders.

The redesigned facility covers accidental death, total permanent disability, group critical illness and funeral expenses.

“At Old Mutual Malawi, we are committed to championing the customer by meeting their diverse needs and the desire to do great things every day,” said Chisomo Chibwana, Senior Retention and Bancaassurance Manager, at the launch event in Blantyre.

Chibwana further said: “This enhanced facility will contribute to financial stability within the lending ecosystem and help alleviate borrower’s financial stress.”

The launch marks a significant milestone in Old Mutual Malawi’s 70-year history, demonstrating the company’s dedication to innovating and improving financial solutions for its customers.

Malawi, Korea sign Trade Pact
