FDH Bank rewards 50 customers in first draw of Vaa Vaa Vroom Promotion

By Bester Kayaye

FDH Bank has rewarded 50 lucky customers with K100,000 each in the first draw of its FDH Vaa Vaa Vroom digital promotion.

The promotion, launched in February 2025, encourages customers to transact using the bank’s digital platforms, including mobile banking, FDH PoS machines, and mobile money services.

Speaking after the draw, FDH Bank’s Senior Manager for Banking and Communication, Ronald Chimchere, explained how customers qualify for the promotion.

“What happens is, when you conduct a transaction on mobile banking, whether you transfer funds from your account to another account, to any bank, or to a mobile money wallet—you stand a chance to win.” – He said

“But also, when you use FDH PoS in any of the outlets, you stand a chance to win anything in this campaign.”

Chimchere expressed satisfaction with the positive response to the initiative, highlighting its impact on digital transactions, saying;

“The impact has been good. When you look at PoS transactions, for instance, people now have the option of not carrying cash when they go shopping. They can simply swipe using their card on FDH PoS machines.”

“We have seen quite good traction in the campaign, and we are excited about the remaining months.”

He further revealed that FDH Bank has invested significantly in the promotion, including marketing efforts

Chimchere said; “We have set aside quite a lot of money for this promotion, covering both the monthly prizes and the grand prize, two VW Golf cars. We will reveal the value of the cars at the end of the campaign to maintain excitement.”

“We have also invested heavily in marketing because we cannot just run a campaign without informing our customers.”

The next draw is scheduled for next month, with the grand draw set to award two lucky customers with VW Golf 7 vehicles.