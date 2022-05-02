Chakwera Appeals to Companies to Reemploy Retrenched Workers

By Rose Mahorya

Mzuzu, May 1, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has called on companies and organizations who retrenched some of their workers or reduced their salaries due to Covid-19 to re-employee the retrenched workers or adjust upwards the reduced salaries.

Chakwera made the call in Mzuzu on Sunday when he presided over the 2022 World Labour Day Commemoration.

“Now that the pandemic has been contained, my expectation is that employers will rehire the workers who were retrenched and restore wages which were reduce due to the pandemic,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera then appealed for unity between workers and their employees for the country to achieve Malawi 2063 agenda.

“For us to achieve Malawi 2063, there is need for both employers and employees to work together.

A good working relationship and positive working environment motivate both workers and employers,” said Chakwera.

The President also assured employees in the country that they will be protected against any form of harassment.

Speaking earlier the President of Malawi Congress of Trade Unions (MCTU), Charles Kumchenga alleged that some employers have been taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to retrench workers.

“My assumption is that it has been a while since the pandemic was contained so most of you are on the recovery road,” said Kumchenga.

He said MCTU will continue lobbying financial institutions to be providing short term loans to companies to help as they recover from Covid-19 related losses.

Kumchenga also requested government, through the Ministry of Labour, to follow-up on cases of employers who fail to remit pension contributions for their employees to responsible financial institutions.

We are angered by this malpractice because such companies make profits out of their workers’ pension savings and this is unfair,” he said.

Activities to commemoration this year’s labour day started with a solidarity march from Katoto Secondary School Ground to Mzuzu Upper Stadium.

Labour Day which is commemorated Worldwide on 1st May annually, provides an opportunity for workers both in the formal and informal sectors to come together and celebrate their rights.

This year the day is being commemorated under the theme ‘Workers rights; a prerequisite for inclusive development.’