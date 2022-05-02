spot_img
Woman Nabbed for Wounding Husband’s Girlfriend

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police at Malomo in Ntchisi district have arrested 23 year-old Funny Katela for allegedly assaulting a girlfriend to her husband after she caught the two blowing kisses to each other at a bottle store.

Sergeant Yohane Tasowana, Public Relations Officer, Ntchisi Police Station said the incident occurred on the night of April 30 2022 within Malomo trading centre.

Katela became suspicious of her husband’s movement hence she decided to make a follow up.

She then found her husband with a girlfriend while exchanging love affairs at a certain bottle store.

Upon seeing her, the girlfriend bolted from the scene, prompting Katela to run after her.

A fierce fight ensued between the two which ended up into Katela biting her rival.

The victim was left with deep cuts and she herself reported her ordeal to Malomo Police Unit, which led to the arrest of her assailant.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer the charge of unlawful wounding.

Katela comes from Chikowa village, in the area of Traditional Authority Chilooko in Ntchisi district

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

