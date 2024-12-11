Castel Malawi steps up gear on fight against corruption

Zimba underscores the proactive approach in combating corruption

Giant alcoholic beverages producer, Castel Malawi commemorated International Anti-Corruption Day on Monday with a vibrant ‘Employee Day’ event held at its head office in Ndirande Makata Industrial Area, Blantyre.

The event highlighted the company’s unwavering commitment to upholding ethical practices, marked by the introduction of a revised Code of Conduct centred on four key pillars of ‘Commit, Fight, Respect, and Manage’.

Speaking during the event, Castel Malawi Human Resources and Corporate Affairs Director Gloria Zimba, underscored the proactive approach the company has adopted in combating corruption.

“It’s not that corruption levels are rising, but Castel Malawi, like our parent company Castel Group in France, has made a firm commitment to be part of the fight against corruption in all the countries we operate in. You don’t have to wait for corruption to rise within your organization to start addressing it,” she said.

Zimba emphasized the significant role Castel Malawi plays in the country’s economy, being the leading taxpayer.

“Last year, we were the second-largest taxpayer, but now we’re number one. This reflects our substantial revenue turnover and highlights the importance of managing our employees and suppliers effectively to prevent corrupt practices.”

Kapanda SC, lauded Castel Malawi’s efforts in fostering ethical practices

“The revised Code of Conduct extends beyond Castel Malawi employees to include third-party suppliers. When we train people on the code of conduct, we don’t just focus on our employees; we include all third-party suppliers because corruption can stem from either side.”

“To ensure transparency and accountability, the company has established multiple reporting platforms, including Deloitte Anonymous line and the Ethics Committee, allowing stakeholders to report corrupt practices, bribery, and harassment,” said Zimba.

Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Frank Edgar Kapanda SC, a guest speaker at the event, lauded Castel Malawi’s efforts in fostering ethical practices.

“From the activities and structures, I have seen within Castel, it is clear they are on the right path. Fighting corruption is not just the responsibility of public institutions; it is a shared duty among corporations and individuals alike,” said Justice Kapanda.

The event served as a platform to reinforce Castel Malawi’s dedication to ethical business practices and its broader role in promoting integrity within the corporate world and the nation at large.

With its robust measures against corruption, Castel Malawi continues to set a standard of excellence, contributing not only to the nation’s economic development but also to fostering a culture of transparency and accountability, according to Zimba.