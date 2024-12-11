spot_img
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba Speaks Out

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Newly appointed Minister of Labour, Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, has expressed his deep appreciation following his recent appointment by President Lazarus Chakwera.

On Wednesday night, Chakwera officially named Mumba as the new Minister of Labour, replacing Agnes Nyalonje, who resigned from the position just a few days ago.

In his announcement, the President emphasized the continuity of the government’s efforts to maintain strong labour export deals with Arabic nations, a key focus for the country’s workforce.

Speaking in a brief interview from Lusaka, where he is currently located, Mumba conveyed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by the President.

“It is a great honor and I am humbled by the confidence President Chakwera has shown in me,” Mumba stated.

He went on to express his eagerness to get to work, although he was currently waiting to secure a flight back to Lilongwe.

“Let’s talk more when I am back. Hopefully, I can get a flight from Lusaka to Lilongwe tomorrow,” he said.

The appointment comes at a time when the country is focusing on expanding its labour export initiatives, particularly in the Middle East, as part of broader economic goals.

Mumba’s appointment has sparked interest, with many eager to see how he will carry forward the work left by Nyalonje, especially in terms of enhancing labour agreements and ensuring the welfare of Malawian workers abroad.

The new minister’s first steps will likely focus on engaging with key stakeholders, including international partners, to continue strengthening Malawi’s role in global labour markets.

