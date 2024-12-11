NBS Bank excites potential customers in ‘Easy-mber to Remember’ festive campaign

NBS Jumbe shaking hands with Mkakosya

NBS Bank Plc on Wednesday supplied lunch hour shoppers at SANA Ginnery Corner with early Christmas gifts ranging from t-shirts to K1 million in Trolley Dash prizes.

Last week the ‘Caring Bank’ rolled out an exciting digital activation campaign as part of its festive season initiatives to promote cashless transactions and encourage the use of swipe machines and digital payment platforms.

NBS Bank Marketing and Communication Officer Sharon Jumbe said the ‘Caring Bank’ thought of giving back to customers and potential customers as part of the festive season celebration.

“Today we had a trolley dash as part of our ‘Easy-mber to Remember’ festive campaign. We are encouraging all Malawians to use our POS Machines this month at various retail supermarkets across the three regions and stand a chance to win various prizes.”

NBS BANK staff cheering Mkakosya

“So far, we are satisfied because we have received a lot of participation. Last week we were in Lilongwe where we also had another K1 million Trolley Dash winner. It is encouraging that people have embraced the campaign and are interested in it,” said Jumbe.

In his remarks, the trolley dash winner Dr Lajab Mkakosya an Associate Professor of Microbiology at KUHeS thanked NBS Bank for executing a good strategy of wowing customers.

“I’m extremely excited, I was coming for normal shopping, I came here to buy water so I am excited that I have won this Trolley Dash. For some of us who have never opened an account with NBS Bank, you have opened our eyes,” said Dr Mkakosya.

In the month-long promotion, Malawians can participate by paying using any card on an NBS Bank POS Machine.