Chakwera hails organisations for food support

By Gift Chiponde

Lilongwe, December 11, Mana:President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has expressed his appreciation to local organizations and development partners for their unwavering support and dedication in ensuring food availability to Malawians during this period of food security crisis.

The President stressed the importance of seeking international support to address the humanitarian crisis the country is currently grappling with.

President Chakwera recognised significant contributions that Malawi has received from various development partners through the World Food Programme (WFP).

He said WFP will publicly disclose the details of how and where the aid has been distributed.

He pointed out that Malawi has received substantial financial support from governments around the world through the World Food Program (WFP), including 11.8 million dollars from Sweden and the Netherlands, 7 million dollars from the United States, 3.8 million dollars from the United Kingdom, 1.9 million dollars from Japan, 1.6 million dollars from France, 1.5 million dollars from South Korea, and 1.07 million dollars from Germany.

Additionally, Norway and Iceland contributed 950,000 dollars, Denmark provided 750,000 dollars, Ireland donated 556,000 dollars, Switzerland contributed 500,000 dollars, and the African Development Bank donated 1 million dollars.

The President specifically commended partners such as Good Neighbors Malawi, Nkhoma Synod, Emerging Donor March Fund, Save the Children, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), BHA, FAO, Mary’s Meals, USAID, JBJ Foundation, ISRAID, and Caritas partners for their steadfast support.

He urged the partners to continue their efforts in mobilising support for Malawi from across the globe to alleviate the lives of Malawians.