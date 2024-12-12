Let us use resources wisely, lets exercise discipline-President Chakwera pleads with Malawians

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says his government is working round the clock to address challenges that are hindering the progress of the country.

He made the call Wednesday evening, during a national address where he tacked several issues.

The President said it is not a secret that Malawi has a crisis of food, fertilizer, fuel and forex, but said his government with support from partners is doing everything possible to deal with such challenges.

“In the meantime, let us exercise discipline in the way we can use resources. What is most important is to use the resources wisely.

“My priority in all public spending is improving people’s welfare by procuring enough food and fertilizer to end hunger and providing supplies.

“To achieve all this, I directed the minister of finance to present a revised budget to parliament which has many austerity measures for cutting non-essential expenditure and generating revenue,” he said

President Chakwera then commended institutions like the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Africa Development Bank, United States of America, United Kingdom, Germany, and European Union among others for working with the government of Malawi to find long-term solutions for the fuel and forex crisis.

The President added that the United Arab Emirates is geared to assist Malawi, end its crisis, hence His Royal Highness Sheikh Mohamed Biz Zayed Al Nahyan is sending a delegation to Malawi to finalise deals following President Chakwera’s visit to the UAE last week.

He said the coming in of the officials will set up a government-to-government arrangement for a more sustainable supply of fuel, the legislation for which was already passed by Parliament last week.