Workaholic Veep Chilima Touts USA Trip

By Carolyn Mkandawire

Lilongwe, Mana: Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima has described his working trip to the United States of America where he represented the state President at the 2022 United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Summit as a success, calling on Malawians to be patient as they wait for positive outcomes.

The Vice President made the remarks on his arrival from New York at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Sunday.

Dr. Chilima said that he had a series of meetings in New York and Washington DC where he made statements on behalf of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) as well as the African group.

“Malawians should wait for some positive outcome from this trip, we are very certain. This meeting was a follow up meeting of the meeting which the President attended a few weeks back,” he said.

He further said that the meetings held in New York among others centered on Covid-19 pandemic, Climate Change as well as the social unrest between Russia and Ukraine.

The Vice added that the country has also made a case for debt financing under the green climate fund, energy, investments in mining and other sectors and has also made a case for other technical and financial support and reforms.

The Vice President travelled to the UN as delegated by the His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.