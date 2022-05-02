spot_img
spot_img
12.5 C
New York
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Workaholic Veep Chilima Touts USA Trip

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Carolyn Mkandawire

Lilongwe, Mana: Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima has described his working trip to the United States of America where he represented the state President at the 2022 United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Summit as a success, calling on Malawians to be patient as they wait for positive outcomes.

The Vice President made the remarks on his arrival from New York at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Sunday.

Dr. Chilima said that he had a series of meetings in New York and Washington DC where he made statements on behalf of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) as well as the African group.

 “Malawians should wait for some positive outcome from this trip, we are very certain. This meeting was a follow up meeting of the meeting which the President attended a few weeks back,” he said.

He further said that the meetings held in New York among others centered on Covid-19 pandemic, Climate Change as well as the social unrest between Russia and Ukraine.

The Vice added that the country has also made a case for debt financing under the green climate fund, energy, investments in mining and other sectors and has also made a case for other technical and financial support and reforms.

The Vice President travelled to the UN as delegated by the His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

Previous articleMalawi Blew Over 2.9 Billion Kwacha on SADC Summit
Next articleChakwera Appeals to Companies to Reemploy Retrenched Workers
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc