spot_img
spot_img
8 C
New York
Sunday, May 1, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawi Blew Over 2.9 Billion Kwacha on SADC Summit

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
SADC Executive Secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax interacts with SADC Chairperson President Dr Lazarus Chakwera during the summit-Pic by Lisa Kadango

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released an initial expenditure report for Malawi’s hosting of the 41st Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Summit in Lilongwe from 9th to 18th August 2021.

The development comes after President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, a few days ago assured the nation that a financial report on hosting SADC Summit will be issued.

The report released on Saturday showed that the government initially budgeted K4 billion for the summit, but had to trim it to MK2.9 billion.

The statement says the trimming was necessitated by financial constraints.

The government says the money was used to purchase VVIP and VIP vehicles, food and accommodation, hiring of conference facilities, and decorations, among others.

The report further indicates that so far, the Ministry of Finance has provided 1.9 billion kwacha in last year’s and this year’s budgets to pay for the services, and the balance is currently at MK1 billion.

The statement also clarifies that government will pay the remaining invoices once it is funded by the Ministry of Finance.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also said it will provide a final report once all outstanding payments are cleared and transactions audited.-MBC ONLINE

Previous articleNankhumwa Not Launching New Party – DPP  
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc