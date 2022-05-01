spot_img
Nankhumwa Not Launching New Party – DPP  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary-General, Grezelder Jeffrey, has refuted social media reports that the Party’s Vice President for South Kondwani Nankhumwa is forming a new party.

Jeffrey was speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe organized to share details about the rally slated today at M’gona.

She said the M’gona rally has been organized to allow Nankhumwa to share details on what the National Assembly has in store for Malawians.

Jeffrey clarified that the rally organized by another DPP camp at Mgona in Lilongwe on Saturday was a curtain-raiser for the main rally to be presided over by Nankhumwa.

Jeffrey then urged the party members to be patient until the party elects a leader of their choice at the convention.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

