BLUE SUNDAY: All Set For Nankhumwa’s Rally This Afternoon at Mgona in Lilongwe

All is set for the Opposition Democratic Progressive party (DPP)’s Kondwani Nankhumwa camp, to hold a rally at Mgona ground in Area 25 Lilongwe, the same venue that the Peter Mutharika’s camp held their rally on yesterday.

Today’s rally has been called by the Party’s Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey and leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa is the main speaker. Other Speakers are Hon Nicholas Dausi, Hon Ralph Juma and Hon Welani Chunga.

The rally is coming amid massive wrangles in the party, which have led to the birth of two camps.

Speaking to MIJ Online, Mark Botoman spokesperson for today’s rally organizing committee said all is set for the rally to take place at Mgona ground.

He has since described the yesterday’s rally by Zeliya Chakale, DPP Vice President for the central region (Mutharika’s camp), as ‘akalambula mbwalo’ just one of the preparations for the main rally today.