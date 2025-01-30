AFORD President Chihana Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of Malawi Soldiers from DRC

The President of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Enock Kanzingeni Chihana, has urged the Malawi government to immediately withdraw its soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This call comes after the recent attack by M23 rebels, which resulted in the loss of Malawian soldiers.

“Our soldiers are not mere pawns to be used in a game of regional politics. They are our sons, our daughters, our brothers, our sisters, our mothers and our fathers who deserve to be treated with dignity,” Chihana said in a statement.

He expressed deep concern over the lack of clear objectives in the peacekeeping mission and the government’s silence on the matter.

“The Malawi government’s silence on this matter is deafening, and we call on the President and Minister of Defense to break their silence and provide the nation with the exact figure of fatalities,” Chihana demanded.

Chihana also emphasized that the safety of the soldiers should be the top priority.

“We believe that the lives of our sons and daughters are being put in harm’s way without clear purpose or objective. The safety of our soldiers should be the top priority, and we can’t fold our hands while they are being sacrificed in a conflict that seems to have no end in sight,” he said.

The AFORD president concluded by offering condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers.

“To the families of the fallen soldiers, we offer our deepest condolences and support. We stand with you in this difficult time and we will do everything to ensure that your loved ones did not die in vain.

“May their memories be a blessing, may their sacrifice be a substance for change, and may their legacy live on in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace Our Brave Sons.”

Meanwhile, the MDF has reported that Malawian troops have made significant contributions to stopping and pushing back the rebel group in the DRC.

According to Major General Saiford Kalisha, the remains of one soldier have already been laid to rest, while the remains of two others are still in the DRC and will be brought back to Malawi soon.

The fallen soldiers will be awarded military honors during their burial.

The conflict in the DRC involves the M23 rebel group, which has been fighting against the government forces and other armed groups in the eastern part of the country.

The M23 rebels are primarily from the Tutsi ethnic group and have been accused of committing human rights abuses.

The conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths, displacement of millions of people, and widespread destruction.

The United Nations has deployed peacekeeping forces, including troops from Malawi, to the region to stabilize the situation and protect civilians.

However, the conflict remains ongoing, and the situation remains volatile.