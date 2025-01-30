spot_img
4 Reggae-dancehall Stars Off to Jamaica

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Four reggae and dancehall stars, Don Tarz, Blasto, Matumbi and Born Afrikan, are set to perform in Jamaica next month.

Plus the full band, the 16-member team is expected to leave on February 9 for the ‘reggae-land’ where they will spend a total of 10 days.

The four are traveling courtesy of Labour Minister Vitumbiko Mumba, who is said to have secured space for artists while on holiday in Jamaica.

Born Afrikan, has, in recent years been at the center of performances of Jamaican artists in the country.

The trip is a dream come true for Matumbi, who, about two decades ago was billed to travel and perform in Jamaica alongside Evison Matafale, Limbani Banda, San B and others, but the trip never materialised.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
