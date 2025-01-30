spot_img
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Govt Going After Fake Degree Holders

Government says it is putting in place measures that would sieve fake degree holders from the system.

Minister of Higher Education Dr Jessie Kabwila said this when she visited University of Livingstonia Campus on Thursday.

She said those holding fake degrees and PHDs have the chance to surrender their papers to her ministry before they are caught.

“The idea is to ensure anyone who is called a Doctor or a degree holder went through an accredited institution,” she said.

She said issuing of fake degrees is common in the country and has threatened to hold accountable all institutions offering unregistered programmes.

