Chakwera’s Desperate Executive Decisions Won’t Save His Leadership

Of late, President Chakwera has resorted to issuing executive decisions, a clear attempt to copy the tactics of leaders like Donald Trump. However, while Trump used executive orders to assert influence and drive policy, Chakwera’s actions appear more like desperate attempts to salvage what is left of his crumbling leadership.

Chakwera, time is not on your side. The public has lost patience, and no executive decree can erase the economic mismanagement, rising corruption, and the failure to deliver on promises that have defined your tenure. Instead of bold reforms or meaningful action, you are clinging to superficial decisions designed to create the illusion of control.

But Malawians see through it. They know these executive decisions won’t change the soaring cost of living, the joblessness affecting thousands, or the growing distrust in government institutions. Leadership is about substance, not optics, and Chakwera’s time for substance has passed.

No last-minute strategy or executive trick can rescue you now. The people of Malawi are ready for real leadership, leadership that listens, delivers, and uplifts the nation, not one that hides behind executive orders.