OPINION: Manganya oops! Usi is another toddler seeking attention…bravo Vitumbiko “Ronaldo” Mumba

By Idriss Ali Nassah

You might not totally agree with the Minister of

Labour’s approach, but the differentness of his

“out-and-about” and of vice president Michael Usi is

Usi is all about drama; posturing and theatrics-akin to

that footballer Neymar who is a master of showboating,

but without an end product.

Vitu is Ronaldo; driven by a cold determination to

achieve, to make a difference, to leave a legacy.

In the short time since his appointment Vitu has shown

a willingness to rise to the mantle of his office by

addressing-hands-on-the existential challenges in the

ecosystem of labour and employee relationships in this

country.

Already, we have seen companies acknowledging the error of their ways and committing to change.

Usi, on the other hand, since his appointment as

vice-president, runs around without structure and

without a proper agenda.

Like an attention-seeking toddler, he sings wherever he goes. He dances, too, and eats street food.

You look at the two and ask whose qualities you’d

rather have in a vice-president. Or even a president.

The question is not a difficult one. It is closer to being

asked, of Jomo and Noel Chalamanda, the one you’d

rather have as Mayor of Blantyre.