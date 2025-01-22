OPINION: Manganya oops! Usi is another toddler seeking attention…bravo Vitumbiko “Ronaldo” Mumba

By Idriss Ali Nassah
You might not totally agree with the Minister of
Labour’s approach, but the differentness of his
“out-and-about” and of vice president Michael Usi is
Usi is all about drama; posturing and theatrics-akin to
that footballer Neymar who is a master of showboating,
but without an end product.
Vitu is Ronaldo; driven by a cold determination to
achieve, to make a difference, to leave a legacy.
In the short time since his appointment Vitu has shown
a willingness to rise to the mantle of his office by
addressing-hands-on-the existential challenges in the
ecosystem of labour and employee relationships in this
country.
Already, we have seen companies acknowledging the error of their ways and committing to change.
Usi, on the other hand, since his appointment as
vice-president, runs around without structure and
without a proper agenda.
Like an attention-seeking toddler, he sings wherever he goes. He dances, too, and eats street food.
You look at the two and ask whose qualities you’d
rather have in a vice-president. Or even a president.
The question is not a difficult one. It is closer to being
asked, of Jomo and Noel Chalamanda, the one you’d
rather have as Mayor of Blantyre.