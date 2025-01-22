spot_img
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
spot_img
HomeOpinionOPINION: Manganya oops! Usi is another toddler seeking attention…bravo Vitumbiko "Ronaldo" Mumba
OpinionPolitics

OPINION: Manganya oops! Usi is another toddler seeking attention…bravo Vitumbiko “Ronaldo” Mumba

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Idriss Ali Nassah

You might not totally agree with the Minister of
Labour’s approach, but the differentness of his
“out-and-about” and of vice president Michael Usi is
Usi is all about drama; posturing and theatrics-akin to
that footballer Neymar who is a master of showboating,
but without an end product.

Vitu is Ronaldo; driven by a cold determination to
achieve, to make a difference, to leave a legacy.

In the short time since his appointment Vitu has shown
a willingness to rise to the mantle of his office by
addressing-hands-on-the existential challenges in the
ecosystem of labour and employee relationships in this
country.

Already, we have seen companies acknowledging the error of their ways and committing to change.

Usi, on the other hand, since his appointment as
vice-president, runs around without structure and
without a proper agenda.

Like an attention-seeking toddler, he sings wherever he goes. He dances, too, and eats street food.

You look at the two and ask whose qualities you’d
rather have in a vice-president. Or even a president.

The question is not a difficult one. It is closer to being
asked, of Jomo and Noel Chalamanda, the one you’d
rather have as Mayor of Blantyre.

Previous article
PremierBet Brings “Thank You” Promo
Next article
SRWB in Awards Galore, Commits to Promote Welfare of Employees
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv