SRWB in Awards Galore, Commits to Promote Welfare of Employees

The Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a conducive working environment, following a string of prestigious awards recognizing its exceptional leadership, employee dedication, and outstanding workplace practices.

The utility service provider was recently honored as the Employer of the Year 2024 by the Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAMA).

SRWB also secured top spot in the Social Protection Category and second place in the Industrial Relations and Employee Engagement category.

In addition, out-going SRWB board also gave out awards to employees as one way of recognizing them for their outstanding contributions.

SRWB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Duncan Chambamba received the Recognition of Exceptional and Impactful Leadership award.

Other notable awardees included Andrew Kacheyo, who received the Long Service and Exceptional Dedication to Duty award, and Engineer Maxin Saulosi, who was recognized for Extraordinary Integrity.

According to Chambamba, SRWB’s success can be attributed to its commitment to employee welfare.

“We will continue upholding an open-door policy, encouraging transparency and open communication among employees,” he said.

This approach has contributed significantly to SRWB’s impressive revenue growth, with the board registering over K17 billion in revenue last year.

As SRWB continues to expand its services, including the upcoming commissioning of a water and bottling plant in Zomba, its dedication to employee welfare serves as a shining example for other organizations to follow.