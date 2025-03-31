Karonga Central hopeful Kaitano Simwaka says MCP primaries were ‘stage managed’

Karonga Central Constituency shadow parliamentarian Kaitano Simwaka, who weeks ago flopped in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primaries and left, has decried “flaws” in the party’s electoral system and says he feels “more at home and comfortable” in UTM’.

Simwaka, a lecturer at the University of Livingstonia (UniLia), was one of the aspirants who competed in the Karonga Central primaries including Evance Ngosi and Jobson Msowoya. Msowoya was announced winner.

But Simwaka has said, in an interview, that he does not regret leaving the ruling party, saying he is a staunch believer of democratic principles.

He said: “I feel more energized now than. The fact is that the the elections were stage managed, and even those that managed those elections know so.

“They were so many things that occurred contrary to what we agreed like the ferrying of supporters for candidates which was prohibited. The regional team was not only instructing voters for who to vote for but also allowed some voters to vote without IDs.”

According to Simwaka, he is unfazed and is optimistic that he will make it, arguing that Msowoya’s victory is not a reflection of what people in Karonga Central want.

“I get the mandate from the electorate and I will battle to the end. Whether wealthy or struggling or connected to the ruling party. Actually, I do not mind the opposition because I am a Karonga Central person who has seen it all and is poised to make a difference,” said Simwaka, adding that he would advance servant leadership principles once elected into office.

He said his joining UTM was because he believes the party, under Dalitso Kabambe’s leadership, is the only way to go for Malawi.

“I was already impressed by UTM and its economic turnaround policies plus their dedication to youth empowerment. It was just a matter of time,” he said.

Simwaka was welcomed at the UTM party headquarters in the capital Lilongwe a few weeks ago. He was joined by Elisha Bwinga, Lupembe Ward councillor, who also lost in the primaries.