Wednesday, January 22, 2025
PremierBet Brings "Thank You" Promo
Premier Bet has unveiled a multi-million kwacha promotion as a gesture of appreciation to its loyal online customers.

The “Thank You” promo promises exciting prizes, including motorcycles, TV screens, phones, and a brand-new Nissan Magnite vehicle as the grand prize.

According to Hamza Mgaye, Community Manager at Premier Bet, the promotion is designed to reward customers for their loyalty and continued support.

“We want to show our appreciation to our customers, and what better way to do that than with exciting prizes?” Mgaye said.

To participate in the promo, customers need to place a minimum bet of K1,000.

Mgaye emphasized that the promotion aims to create excitement among customers without encouraging irresponsible gambling.

The promo features weekly draws, with two vehicles up for grabs in June and December, respectively.

Customers can look forward to winning fantastic prizes throughout the promotion period.

