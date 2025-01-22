Malawi Police Keeping Ten Minors in Police Cells for Over Half a Year

A disturbing report has emerged from Chitipa District, where ten minors are being held in police custody for over eight months.

The children, who were found guilty of various offenses, were supposed to be transferred to reformatory centers, but due to a lack of funds, they remain in police cells.

Child rights activist Memory Chisenga expressed deep concern over the situation, stating, “It is disheartening to note that this development, which is a total violation of the rights of the ten minors, has not received the attention it deserves from the relevant authorities.”

According to Chisenga, the Child Care Protection Justice Act clearly outlines the due process for dealing with children in conflict with the law.

Chisenga:children should be kept in safety

“The Act stipulates that children should be kept in safety homes, not police cells, where they are mixed with adults,” Chisenga emphasized.

The prolonged detention of minors in police custody is a violation of their right to protection.

Chisenga urged the Child Case Review Board to intervene immediately and ensure that the necessary measures are taken to address the issue.

As an emerging human rights defender, Chisenga remains committed to advocating for the rights of children.

“Children in conflict with the law have fundamental human rights that must be upheld at all times,” Chisenga stressed.

The Malawi High Court has previously declared the detention of children in police custody unlawful, citing the Child Care Protection and Justice Act.

The court emphasized that children should only be detained in exceptional circumstances and in safety homes, not police cells.

The situation in Chitipa District highlights the need for urgent attention to the plight of children in conflict with the law in Malawi.