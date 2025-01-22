spot_img
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestOne wonders what the MCP stance is on DPP's choice of candidate
Latest

One wonders what the MCP stance is on DPP’s choice of candidate

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Mike Arnold Mbalale

In 1993, Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba visited Chanco’s Great Hall, accompanied by the late Du Chisiza Jr, to rally support for Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda ahead of the May 18, 1994 elections. I questioned Dr. Ntaba, also known as “Ntaba the Computer,” about the Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) decision to parade Dr. Banda as their presidential candidate.

I acknowledged Dr. Banda’s remarkable achievements, including leading Malawi to independence and initiating infrastructure development projects. However, considering his advanced age (he was in his 90s) and recent brain surgery at Garden City Clinic, I asked: “In the names of reason and humanity, why not allow Dr. Banda to rest and field a younger candidate to continue his legacy?”

Dr. Ntaba’s response was: “You have chosen democracy, and we respect your choice. We also have reservations about other parties’ candidates, especially the UDF and the story of six pounds, but we respect their choice.” This response highlights the MCP’s commitment to democratic principles.

Fast-forward to today, one wonders what the MCP’s stance is on DPPs choice of candidate.

Previous article
UMP Music Awards returns
Next article
Malawi Police Keeping Ten Minors in Police Cells for Over Half a Year
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv