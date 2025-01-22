One wonders what the MCP stance is on DPP’s choice of candidate

By Mike Arnold Mbalale

In 1993, Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba visited Chanco’s Great Hall, accompanied by the late Du Chisiza Jr, to rally support for Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda ahead of the May 18, 1994 elections. I questioned Dr. Ntaba, also known as “Ntaba the Computer,” about the Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) decision to parade Dr. Banda as their presidential candidate.

I acknowledged Dr. Banda’s remarkable achievements, including leading Malawi to independence and initiating infrastructure development projects. However, considering his advanced age (he was in his 90s) and recent brain surgery at Garden City Clinic, I asked: “In the names of reason and humanity, why not allow Dr. Banda to rest and field a younger candidate to continue his legacy?”

Dr. Ntaba’s response was: “You have chosen democracy, and we respect your choice. We also have reservations about other parties’ candidates, especially the UDF and the story of six pounds, but we respect their choice.” This response highlights the MCP’s commitment to democratic principles.

Fast-forward to today, one wonders what the MCP’s stance is on DPPs choice of candidate.