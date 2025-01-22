UMP Music Awards returns

By Harold Kapindu

Organizers of (Urban Music People) UMP Music Awards, Chitoliro Productionz have announced the return of its award ceremony scheduled to take place this year.

UMP spokesperson, Marie Thom confirmed the development saying, the 2025 Music Award ceremony will happen during UMP Festival, The Elevation at Cape Maclear from October 21 to 27.

According to Thom, this will be a one week first of it’s kind experience.

She added that this will be a grand return of the prestigious awards to celebrate the best of Malawian and African music

talent.

Core Categories (8)

Artist of the Year (Male) Artist of the Year (Female) Song of the Year Album/EP of The Year Best New Artist (Male) Best New Artist (Female) Producer of the Year Best Gospel Act

Genre-Specific Categories (4)

Best Hip Hop/Rap Act Best Amapiano Act Best Reggae/Dancehall Act Best Afrobeat/Fusion Act Best Traditional/Indigenous Music Act

Performance and Visual Excellence (5) Best Collaboration Best Music Video Best Music Video Director Best Live Act Best Duo or Group

African/Regional/International Categories (8)

African Artist of the Year SADC Regional Artist of the Year Best West African Act Best East African Act Best North African Act Best New African Act Global Impact Award (For Malawian Artists Excelling Internationally)

Special Recognitions (5)

Lifetime Achievement Award Tourism Promotion Award (For Artists Promoting Malawi’s Culture and Tourism) Humanitarian Award (Recognizing Artists with Significant Community Impact) Best Band Best Fans

For enquiries please contact +265999560323 (WhatsApp).

The last UMP award ceremony was held on 19 December 2019 at cross roads Hotel in Blantyre.