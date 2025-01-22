Entrepreneur Kondwani Kachamba hails APM: Mu nthawi yawo zambiri zimayenda bwino

Reknowed motivational speaker and entrepreneur Kondwani Kachamba Ngwira feels former state president and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is the “most educated and democratic president Malawi has ever had”.

He said during his time, the US dollar was trading K700 while fuel was around K600 per litre “and was mostly available”

“I can confidently say APM is the Most Educated and Democratic President Malawi has ever had.

“Kaya wina avomeleza Kaya ai koma bwanawa munthawi yao Kwacha ndi Dollar was around 700 , mafuta agalimoto around 600 per litre and panalibe zoti mafuta kulibe , Feteleza was around 25 thousand .

“Kodi nkulakwa Kuyamikira kuti ntchito amatha? Olo utafuna kupanga debate koma pansi pa mtima ukuziwa ndithu kuti zimene ndanena nzenizeni.

“Ngati wina sangayamike ndi ufulu wake koma na ine ndikuti ya Mnzako ikaima iyamikile.

“You did your best sir. Kachamba says thanks for service

“It doesn’t hurt to conclude that he was cut for the presidency. Some may wish to debate otherwise, while acknowledging that am stating obvious facts,” he said on his Facebook page.

Mutharika’s tolerance and democratic tendencies have recently come under spotlight following President Lazarus Chakwera regimes continued wanton arrests of dissenting voices and shrinking of civil rights spaces.

A couple of months ago, Government was heavily condemned after it let loose the Malawi Police Service (MCP) to team up with unknown thugs to hack protestors in Lilongwe.