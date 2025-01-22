Airtel Malawi Appoints Aashish Dutt as New Managing Director

Airtel Malawi Plc has appointed Aashish Dutt as its new Managing Director, effective 1st February 2025.

Dutt will replace Abdul Khayyum Shaik, who has been serving as Acting Managing Director since 1st November 2024.

According to a statement signed by Kayisi Sadala on behalf of the board, Dutt brings over 28 years of experience in telecommunications, including 14 years in executive management.

“The Board would like to thank Mr. Abdul Khayyum Shaik for his leadership and dedication during the transition period.

“We also take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Dutt on his appointment and wish him all the best in his new role as he steers Airtel Malawi Plc forward,”” the statement reads.

Dutt has a strong commercial background in telecommunications and FMCG, with experience spanning India and Africa.

He has been serving as Chief Commercial Officer for Airtel Kenya Networks since August 2021.

In his new role, Dutt will be responsible for market execution, setting and driving unit development, identifying potential opportunities, and sustaining customer base and business growth.