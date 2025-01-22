spot_img
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
spot_img
HomeBusinessAirtel Malawi Appoints Aashish Dutt as New Managing Director
BusinessLatest

Airtel Malawi Appoints Aashish Dutt as New Managing Director

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Airtel Malawi Plc has appointed Aashish Dutt as its new Managing Director, effective 1st February 2025.

Dutt will replace Abdul Khayyum Shaik, who has been serving as Acting Managing Director since 1st November 2024.

According to a statement signed by Kayisi Sadala on behalf of the board, Dutt brings over 28 years of experience in telecommunications, including 14 years in executive management.

“The Board would like to thank Mr. Abdul Khayyum Shaik for his leadership and dedication during the transition period.

“We also take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Dutt on his appointment and wish him all the best in his new role as he steers Airtel Malawi Plc forward,”” the statement reads.

Dutt has a strong commercial background in telecommunications and FMCG, with experience spanning India and Africa.

He has been serving as Chief Commercial Officer for Airtel Kenya Networks since August 2021.

In his new role, Dutt will be responsible for market execution, setting and driving unit development, identifying potential opportunities, and sustaining customer base and business growth.

Previous article
361 journalists jailed in 2024—CPJ census
Next article
Entrepreneur Kondwani Kachamba hails APM: Mu nthawi yawo zambiri zimayenda bwino
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv