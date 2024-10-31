spot_img
National

Chakwera commits to rehabilitate damaged roads

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Sheminah Nkhoma

President Lazarus Chakwera has assured people of Dwangwa that government is committed to rehabilitate roads which are damaged to ensure quality standards.

Speaking Thursday, during a whistle-stop tour at Dwangwa Trading Centre in Nkhotakota district, Chakwera stated that the rehabilitation of the Dwangwa – Nkhotakota road is taking time to ensure quality work.

“ It is worrisome to see how the road is destroyed but we are going to make sure that the project which is already underway should be completed but with quality standards,” he said.

President Chakwera appealed to eligible voters, to participate in the registration process in readiness for the 2025 General Elections.

