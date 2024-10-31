UTM presidential hopeful Dr Dalitso Kabambe electrifies Kasungu

Today, 31st October 2024, UTM supporters in Kasungu were electrified by the presence of Dr Dalitso Kabambe, whose visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to empowering Malawians left a lasting impact. As a seasoned politician, strategist, and champion of grassroots development, Dr Kabambe shared his compelling vision for strengthening the party from the ground up, fostering robust regional structures, and promoting inclusive governance.

With his exceptional expertise in building resilient community networks and mobilizing collective action, Dr Kabambe inspired the crowd with his commitment to:

Empowering local leaders and communities. Promoting economic growth and social justice. Enhancing transparency and accountability. Fostering unity and national cohesion.

As UTM gears up for the November 17 Convention, Dr. Kabambe’s message of hope, unity, and transformative change resonated deeply with the gathering. His unwavering passion for Malawi’s progress and prosperity has cemented his position as a leading figure in the country’s political landscape.