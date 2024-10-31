DPP VP for Southern Region Joseph Mwanamvekha dismisses resignation rumours…My relationship with Professor Mutharika remains strong

BY JOSEPH MWANAMVEKHA

I, Joseph Mathyola Mwanamvekha, Vice President for the Southern Region, categorically deny the malicious rumors circulating about my resignation. These rumors are entirely false and baseless. I have not resigned and have no intention of doing so.

As a founding member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), I remain committed to our shared vision and ideals. My loyalty and dedication to the party and its leadership are unwavering. I am proud to have been part of DPP’s formation and will continue to work tirelessly for its advancement.

My relationship with our esteemed President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, remains strong. He is not only my leader but also my mentor and father figure. I hold him in the highest regard and would never take any action that would disappoint him.

I urge the public to disregard these baseless rumors and focus on the positive work we are doing to improve our region. Let us work together to build a better future for all.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Joseph Mathyola Mwanamvekha

Vice President for the Southern Region