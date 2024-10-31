Presidential candidate Thoko Banda urge voters to register en masse

By Alinafe Nyanda

Aspiring independent presidential candidate Thoko Aleke Banda has urged Malawians to register in large numbers, to vote in the next year’s presidential election.

The plea comes as voter registration for 2025 General Election is in progress in the 12 districts. People are steadily visiting Malawi Electro Commission (MEC) registration centres to have their names added to the electoral roll.

Banda said for the country to realize its aspirations and promises, people need to elect credible, focussed and committed leadership.

He indicated that he is the only person possessing all the leadership qualities Malawi is looking for and is fit to implement the constitution in earnest.

“All Malawians need to register it’s very important, because this is the time you have a voice and please encourage your friends as well as elders so that you are all part of this vote next year.” He advised

However, he cautioned Malawians to never take the voter registration exercise lightly.

“It’s not just about registering. I know that over the next 10 months many politicians will come to you and tell you a lot of things. When it comes to voting, do so with your conscious. Ask yourself these simple questions; Have these candidates been in power before? Do they have reputation of corruption? Do they have a record of incompetence? If they have been in power before and your lives didn’t improve, don’t make a mistake of voting for them again,” Advised Banda

According to MEC, this year registration is being conducted using newly adopted Election Management Devices, with the first phase of voter registration period running from October 21 to November 3,2024.