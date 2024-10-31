Dear Fellow Malawians…Chewas stop “It’s our time” syndrome

I’m writing to you today because I’m truly concerned about where we’re heading as a country. I’ve worked in the civil service for over 30 years, and I’ve witnessed many changes, both good and bad. However, what I see happening now is different. It pains me deeply, and I feel compelled to speak out.

I apologize in advance for the length of this letter, but I believe the issues we’re facing deserve careful attention. I hope you will take the time to read through this, as it reflects not just my views but the experiences and sentiments of many Malawians who care deeply about our nation’s future.

“It’s Our Time” Syndrome

As a Chewa, it’s disheartening for me to witness the “it’s our time” mentality taking root within our government. This mindset suggests that individuals from certain tribes believe it’s their turn to benefit from positions of power without the merit or qualifications that once defined our civil service. It’s created an environment where nepotism thrives over competence, leading to a “free-for-all” mentality where connections matter more than skills or experience. As a result, individuals who may not be the best fit for their roles are being placed in positions of authority, creating a culture of mediocrity. This not only undermines the quality of service we provide to the people but also erodes the values that should unite us as a nation.

Unqualified People in High Positions

In the past, having a government job meant something. It required dedication, skills, and a commitment to serving the public. Sadly, I now witness individuals being appointed to high-ranking positions without the necessary qualifications. Some of them can’t even draft a basic memo or understand the policies they’re supposed to enforce. It’s not just disappointing; it’s alarming. These unqualified individuals often give orders to those of us who have devoted years to mastering our craft. It’s a slap in the face to those of us who have worked hard to build our careers. Celebrating the success of a fellow Chewa feels wrong when I know they are unfit for their position, leading to a loss of trust in the system.

A PS Dancing at Presidential Meetings

Today, I see behaviors in the civil service that I never thought I would witness. For example, I saw a Principal Secretary (PS) at a presidential meeting, and instead of maintaining a professional demeanor, they were dancing in a manner that felt inappropriate. It’s shocking to think that someone in such a crucial role would prioritize entertainment over the serious responsibilities of governance. The Secretary to the Presidnent and Cabinet (SPC) often participates in this kind of behavior, and now it seems to be spreading throughout the civil service. Is this the level of professionalism we’re willing to accept? What does it say about our leadership and the standards we are upholding? It pains me to see something that once commanded respect being reduced to a spectacle.

Corruption and Fraud Everywhere

Many of you are aware of scandals like the Bridge Foundation and the fertilizer controversies, but those are just the tip of the iceberg. Every day, I observe projects being initiated that lack transparency, where funds are siphoned off to a select few while the rest of us struggle. These projects are labeled as “development,” but in reality, they are merely vehicles for corruption. This is not just about greed; it’s about the fundamental betrayal of trust between the government and its citizens. When funds that should be improving lives are misappropriated, it deepens the suffering of our people. Our hospitals lack essential supplies, and our roads are crumbling while a few individuals enjoy wealth that should have benefited all Malawians.

Fear in the Civil Service

I cannot overlook the fear that has gripped many of us in the civil service. There’s a pervasive culture of silence where speaking out against the wrongdoings of those in power can lead to dire consequences, including job loss or unwarranted transfers. It’s a shame that our dedication to the public good is overshadowed by the fear of retribution. This silence allows corruption and incompetence to flourish unchecked. It has become clear that loyalty to the government is now prioritized over commitment to the citizens we are meant to serve. As civil servants, we should be champions of accountability, yet we are being silenced.

Tribalism and Second-Class Treatment

The tribalism I’ve witnessed recently is both painful and unacceptable. People from certain tribes are treated as if they don’t belong, being marginalized and regarded as second-class citizens. This divisiveness is not the Malawi I grew up in. I cherish our nation’s diversity and believe it’s our strength. The negative treatment of individuals from different tribes goes against everything we stand for as Malawians. We should be lifting each other up and celebrating our differences rather than allowing tribal affiliations to dictate how we treat one another.

Life is Getting Harder for Everyone

Everywhere you turn, prices are skyrocketing. Basic necessities like food, school fees, and fuel have become unaffordable for many families. My own children’s education has become a financial burden, forcing me to choose between paying their school fees and putting food on the table. This is not the life any of us should have to endure. While we struggle to make ends meet, those in power seem unaffected by our hardships. They go about their lives as if everything is fine, disconnected from the reality of everyday Malawians. This disparity is unjust and must be addressed.

Neglect of Health and Education

Our healthcare and education systems are suffering like never before. Hospitals lack basic medicines, and our children are receiving subpar education. It seems that more resources are being allocated to beautify cities rather than providing essential services to the people. This government has lost sight of its priorities, and it’s affecting our quality of life. Our children deserve better, and we deserve leaders who are committed to serving the public interest, not just their own.

Lying to the Donors

Every time donors come to evaluate our progress, they hear the same narrative: “The issue is the presence of DPP remnants.” This line is being used as an excuse for the current government’s failures. It’s a convenient way to shift blame instead of addressing the real issues at hand. The DPP is not the reason for our current struggles; it’s a misrepresentation of the challenges we face. We need to confront the truth rather than hide behind false narratives that do not serve our collective progress.

I Think Things need to Change

I know that there are those who believe that we can change our situation through elections and civic engagement, but we must also acknowledge the need for internal reform within our civil service. We need to empower honest and capable individuals, regardless of their tribal affiliations, and create an environment where competence is prioritized. The systems we have in place must encourage accountability and transparency rather than protect the corrupt.

My Plea to You

Having spent my entire career serving this nation, I have never witnessed a situation as dire as the one we face today. I know it can feel hopeless, but we still have the power to change our future. I urge you all to vote – not out of fear or loyalty, but because we believe in a better Malawi. If we remain silent, our situation will only deteriorate further. We must speak up and take action to hold our leaders accountable.

Let us unite for a Malawi that we can all be proud of, where every citizen is treated with respect and dignity, and where our government serves the people with integrity.

Yours faithfully,

A Concerned Civil Servant