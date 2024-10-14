FINCA Malawi Bankrolls Microfinance Conference with K3 Million

FINCA Malawi has pumped in MK3 million to support the Malawi Microfinance Network (MAMN) Annual Lake Conference, slated for October 17-19, 2024.

MAMN is a legally constituted grouping of microfinance institutions and providers of microfinance-related services in Malawi.

The conference will be held under the theme “Inclusive and Sustainable Financing for MSMEs: Catalyzing Agricultural Commercialization in Malawi.”

Speaking after handing over the cheque to MAMN, FINCA Malawi’s Chief Finance Officer, Esther Sikelo, said the theme aligns well with FINCA’s mission of transforming lives through sustainable financial solutions and the Government’s 2025 Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining (ATM) strategy, aimed at boosting economic activities.

According to Sikelo, FINCA’s purpose is to support all business segments in gaining financial independence. Sikelo commended the network’s efforts in fostering collaborations and promoting advancements in the financial sector.

MAMN Executive Director Duncan Phulusa expressed gratitude to FINCA Malawi for continuously supporting the network and promoting financial inclusion and independence.

FINCA Malawi has operated in the country since 1994, providing financial services to over 53,000 clients.

Its efforts have contributed to the growth of MSMEs, employment opportunities, and improved living standards.