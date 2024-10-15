Dr Kabambe Celebrates Malawian Mothers, Vows to Empower Them

As Malawians celebrate Mother’s Day today, UTM presidential aspirant and former Reserve Bank Governor Dalitso Kabambe has praised the selfless love and dedication of mothers across the nation.

In a statement issued today, Kabambe described mothers as “the foundation of our homes, the first teachers, the strongest caregivers, and the heart of our communities.”

He acknowledged their profound impact on shaping not only their families’ futures but also that of the nation.

“To every mother, grandmother, and mother figure, thank you for your strength, your wisdom, and your unending love. You are the true heroes, and our nation is forever indebted to you,” Kabambe stated.

As a presidential aspirant, Kabambe reaffirmed his commitment to empowering mothers through policies that promote their well-being and equality.

“I envision a Malawi where every mother has access to quality healthcare, paid family leave, affordable childcare, and opportunities to thrive both in the workplace and at home,” he emphasized.

Kabambe’s statement underscored the importance of supporting mothers, asserting that by doing so, “we can build a nation where mothers are supported, celebrated, and uplifted every day.”

His commitment to empowering women aligns with the United Nations’ efforts to eliminate discrimination against women.

Kabambe’s message resonated with many Malawian women, who welcomed his pledge to prioritize their needs.

As Malawians celebrate Mother’s Day, Kabambe’s vision for a brighter future for all women inspires hope and optimism.