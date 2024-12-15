Dare Devilz album and documentary coming soon

By Harold Kapindu

One of the most highly respected Malawian Hip Hop duo, both rappers and producers, Dare Devilz is set to release its highly anticipated album and video documentary.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi Voice, Graiton Pasanje better known as GD said the projects are almost done and release dates will be announced soon.

“We have an album and a documentary on the way so before that we just wanted to have all our songs on streaming platforms.

“Our inbox has been flooded with requests to have our songs available online. We want our fans to be on the look out and know we are still cooking something for them,” GD explained.

Meanwhile, Dare Devilz music is now available on all online platforms for streaming and downloading.

The Dare Devilz, as a duo, only has one album and a mixtape.

Both the album and mixtape were released in early 2000s as they could not trace the actual years.

“We released, “Welcome To The Darkside” the unofficial mixtape and then the “Daredevilz For Life” album. The rest were single releases, the likes of “Mukuti cha”, “Love is in the air”, “only love” among many others”, GD highlighted on the groups previous projects.