Ngalande resigns from Usi, rejoins DPP

By Our Senior Reporter

Louis Ngalande has resigned from his job as close protection officer for Vice President Michael Usi and has since rejoined the former ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Since his appointment as the country’s second in command in June, Usi drafted Ngalande into his close protection team and was seen traveling with him to almost all his official engagements.

However, information we have received is that Ngalande tendered in a resignation to the Vice President about a week ago.

On Sunday, Ngalande, one of the early members of the UTM was welcomed back into the DPP at a political rally held in Ndirande, Blantyre.

Before leaving the DPP in 2018, to follow the late Vice President Saulos Chilima to his UTM party, Ngalande was DPP Director of Youth for the South.