PDP PRESIDENT NANKHUMWA HOSTS 500 SMALL-SCALE BUSINESSWOMEN ON MOTHER’S DAY

Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, the President of the Democratic Progressive Party (PDP), is this afternoon, hosting an event for small-scale businesswomen on Mother’s Day, October 15, at his private Luchenza Residence in Thyolo.

The businesswomen have been drawn from markets located in his Mulanje Central constituency, which include Chinakanaka, Misasu, Thabwa, Chisitu, and Mulanje Mission, among others. There are about 500 women in number.

The businesswomen are being treated to a sumptuous luncheon, assorted drinks and music.

Addressing the businesswomen before the food was served, the PDP leader said he decided to invite the businesswomen as a recognition of their contributions not only to their families but also to the broader Malawian economy.

“Small-scale businesses are vital in developing countries like Malawi, where they often provide essential goods and services, create jobs, and stimulate local economies. Small-scale businesses are crucial for economic growth in Malawi. They contribute significantly to GDP and employment,” he said.

He said he also decided to host the businesswomen to encourage them to continue pursuing their entrepreneurial endeavors, which can lead to greater financial independence and improved social status, he said.

PDP Director of Women in the Southern Region Mai Alice Lita said the Mother’s Day treat organized by Dr. Nankhumwa is not just a celebration but a strategic move to uplift the small-scale businesswomen.

“It acknowledges their vital role in both family welfare and national economic development while promoting empowerment and community engagement,” she said.