Chimwendo launches construction work of K2.5 billion Manja Road in Blantyre

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda on Wednesday launched the construction works of the long awaited 1.3 kilometers Manja Township Road.

Speaking at the launch, Chimwendo reiterated that infrastructure projects being implemented by government are aimed at improving the lives of Malawians as roads act as “veins of development and economic growth.”

“This road will enhance smooth movement of farm produce to the market and reduce cost of transport. It will improve the economic activities of this area and the entire city. The people of Malawi elected President Dr Lazarus Chakwera to work for them and hence he is focusing on infrastructure development as pillar of transformation. Development is also key factor of unity hence Chakwera has chosen development to spearhead efforts towads an inclusive growth and building lasting unity and cohesion.

“We have decided to place inclusive economic growth at the center of the work of the government. We have a clear intention to turn our country into a construction site, as roads, bridges, houses, schools and clinics are built. That is Chakwera mantra for you.” Chimwendo who is also Secretary General of the ruling MCP said.

Chimwendo also warned the DEC Construction Limited that if it fails to adhere to timeline as signed with the City Council it will face unspecified consequences.

Chimwendo also warned the DEC Construction Limited that if it fails to adhere to timeline as signed with the City Council it will face unspecified consequences.

“There is a tendency of contractors to ‘cut corners’ when discharging duties. This time, heavy penalties are going to follow. Malawians pay taxes to have topnotch roads worth their sweat. If you dare to not adhere to the agreed rules, just know that ‘gloves will be off’. And I would like to urge the people of Manja to monitor the progress of the project and report to authorities if what they see is substandard,” he warned.

The project will cost K2.5 billion has been projected to be completed within six months.

Blantyre City Mayor, His Worship Councillor Joseph Mankhwinja and his Deputy, Jomo Osman both attended the function.