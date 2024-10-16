spot_img
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Maranatha Academy rewards two highest 2024 MSCE students with K2 million each

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
First lady Madame Chakwera presenting the cheque on behalf of the school

On Tuesday, Maranatha Academy fulfilled its promise of rewarding its highest in 2024 MSCE the whole Malawi; Owen Jelasi and Hellen Thombozi.

The two received K2 million each during a Zokonda Amayi function which took place in Mzuzu.

On behalf of the school, the cheque was presented by The First Lady, Madame Monica Chakwera who was the guest of honour.

In his remarks, Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Dr Ernest Kaonga said they will continue as a school to motivate students who will perform good during national exams.

“This is not the first as we have been doing this before. We will continue motivating students because we believe this encourages them to work hard, said Kaonga

