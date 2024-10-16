MALAWI’S PROMINENT LEGISLATOR DR. BEN PHIRI IN BERLIN FOR GLOBAL HEALTH SUMMIT

Dr. Ben Phiri, Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central and the director of political affairs for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is currently in Berlin where he is attending the 2024 World Health Summit.

The Saturday on Tuesday, October 15 and is expected to wind up on Thursday, October 17.

The event brought together over 3,500 participants from 140 countries and featured 380 speakers across 67 sessions.

“The summit, which began on October 15, 2024, is themed ‘Building Trust for a Healthier World,'” Dr. Phiri stated.

He emphasized the importance of parliamentary oversight in health financing and commodity integrity.

As Chairperson of the Southern and Eastern Africa Parliamentary Caucus on Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights, Dr. Phiri expressed his privilege in attending the summit.

“I am honored to represent our region at this significant gathering,” he said.

During the summit, Dr. Phiri engaged with prominent global health leaders, including Hon. Dr. Faustine Engelbert Ndugulile, the World Health Organisation’s Director for Africa designate from Tanzania, and Jose Manuel Barroso, Board Chairperson of GAVI and former Prime Minister of Portugal.

“In addition to the summit, I had the opportunity to meet with Dr. Ndugulile and Mr. Barroso,” he noted.

The summit resulted in pledges totaling one billion US dollars for the WHO Investment Round, supported by European countries, the EU, the African Union, non-profits and the private sector.

Dr. Phiri’s participation underscores his commitment to advancing global health and reproductive health rights in Africa.