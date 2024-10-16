Malawi signs U$46 million ADB bank grants

Lilongwe, September 16, Mana: Malawi Government through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs on Wednesday signed three protocols of Agreements in Grant from the African Development Bank to the tune of 46 Million US dollars.

Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Simplex Chinthyola Banda said the grants represent a profound investment in Malawi’s future and a vital contribution to the ongoing development agenda.

” I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the African Development Bank for their unwavering support in advancing Malawi’s national priorities. The 23 Million dollars Agricultural Based Budgetary Support to support the implementation of our Government’s medium-term development agenda.

This programme places a strong emphasis on enhancing agricultural productivity, commercialisation, and strengthening public financial management.

It aligns closely with our aspirations as outlined in Malawi’s Vision 2063, National Policies guiding Agriculture, and the Malawi Implementation Plan (2021-2030).

“This budgetary Support will help in creating an enabling economic and regulatory environment for agricultural transformation by Promoting agricultural productivity, commercialisation, and market access to help our farmers increase their output and connect to better markets.

Furthermore, this will enhance resilience by protecting livelihoods and ensuring food security in the face of climate and economic shocks,” he said.

African Development Bank Country Manager McMillan Anyanwu said the Agriculture Based Budgetary Support, The Agricultural Productivity and Commercialisation

Programme (APCP), the TSF and ADRiFi Agreements aimed at mitigating fragility through the Africa Disaster Risk Financing Programme in Southern Africa are grants that aim at supporting the Malawi people.