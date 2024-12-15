Minister Chimwendo hails MACRA for promoting talents

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has lauded the Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) for the role it’s socioeconomic development it plays in the country by among other things sponsoring competitions in various fields of expertise.

He was speaking last night at the MBC’s Entertainers of the Year gala where was the Guest of Honour.

In his remarks, the Minister said MACRA as a premier institution it has proved to the nation that regardless of the economic meltdown the country is going through, it can still be a “Good Samaritan.’

‘Today, I want to invite other institutions whether public or private to emulate the strategic role that MACRA has displayed today by sponsoring this colourful event. This is not only good for the country but it also motivates the various players in industries where our entertainers operate from. On behalf of the government, I would therefore, extend my greatest appreciation to the management and board of MACRA, and the same goes to MBC for the wonderful job,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party-MCP.

Chimwendo also hailed those who won various prizes for being industrious in their fields.

Taking his turn, Director of Economic Regulations at MACRA, Andrew Nyirenda said his institution is proud to partner with MBC in this year’s award.

The awards events organized by MBC is dedicated at recognizing the outstanding talents within Malawi’s entertainment industry, a development that helps to shape the sector.