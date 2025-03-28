spot_imgspot_img
K Motors Boosts Ministry of Labour’s Mobility with Reconditioned Vehicle

In a move to enhance government service delivery, K Motors has handed over a fully reconditioned vehicle to the Ministry of Labour’s Blantyre office, addressing a critical mobility shortage.

The vehicle, previously vandalized in 2022, was restored through extensive repairs worth K15 million, including suspension, injector drive, and headlamp replacements.

The donation is expected to improve the Ministry’s operational efficiency, particularly in labour regulation enforcement and workplace inspections.

During the official handover, K Motors Managing Director Marlon Mount reaffirmed the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, stating that the initiative aligns with their mission to support community development.

Chief Labour Officer for the Southern Region, Frank Adini, expressed gratitude, emphasizing that the shortage of vehicles had significantly hindered their ability to reach workplaces and enforce labour policies effectively.

“This donation comes at a crucial time. It will enhance our outreach efforts and improve labour law enforcement,” Adini remarked.

The initiative, conducted in partnership with Castel Malawi, highlights the impact of private-sector contributions in strengthening public institutions.

Through this gesture, K Motors continues to set a benchmark for corporate responsibility and national development support.

Actions in support of African countries were held in European capitals
